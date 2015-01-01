Abstract

Study Summary: In today's world, caffeine is the most commonly consumed psychostimulant globally. While moderate caffeine intake is generally safe, there have been reported cases of significant toxicity and even fatal outcomes. Although rare, increased awareness and clinical suspicion are crucial in identifying such cases and providing timely life-saving interventions. In this report, we present a case of a 27-year-old female patient who was hospitalized due to severe systemic and cardiac effects resulting from the ingestion of a large quantity of caffeine capsules as a suicide attempt. We provide a detailed account of the clinical presentation and the management of the patient, including the emergency room's life-saving interventions and the complex care provided in the intensive care unit until the patient's complete recovery. Our aim with this case presentation is to raise awareness about the severe consequences of caffeine intoxication, particularly the cardiac injury, and to highlight the state-of-the-art treatment approaches in addressing this issue.

Language: he