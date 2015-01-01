|
Park J, Lee C, Nam YE, Lee H. Heliyon 2024; 10(2): e24093.
38293335
BACKGROUND: Detecting and addressing depression symptoms at their outset can reduce the burden on individuals and society; however, it has a limitation in that such evaluations mainly rely on self-reports. Several studies have demonstrated a strong association between motor symptoms and early depression. We aimed to associate body balance measured by the Lower Quarter Y Balance Test (YBT-LQ) with depressive symptoms among young adults in the community, to confirm the current evidence that depression negatively influences body balance. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is the YBT-LQ an objective tool for measuring and evaluating young adults' depression risks, as well as assessing whether depression negatively influences body balance? METHODS: Our participants comprised 36 young adults. We assessed their depressive symptoms using the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) via a Google survey, measured their body balance with the YBT-LQ, and analyzed data with Spearman's rank-order correlation coefficient test, using SPSS version 27.0.
Language: en
Body balance; Community; Depressive symptom; Lower quarter Y balance test; Young adult