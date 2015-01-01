Abstract

Scorpion sting accidents are a public health problem in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The increasing and high incidence of cases in urban areas reveals the importance of studies to determine the epidemiological profile and the spatial distribution of these accidents. This is a retrospective study that describes and analyzes the cases of scorpion stings in the city of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Northeast Brazil, from 2007 to 2018. Data from the Information System database of Notifiable Diseases (SINAN) were obtained from the Secretary of Health of Rio Grande do Norte. 31,368 accidents due to scorpion stings were reported, more frequently in urban areas of Natal, whose Human Development Index is low. The cases occurred predominantly in hot and humid regions, mainly affecting women aged between 30 and 60 years. Most individuals sought medical attention within 3 h of the incident. The severity and mortality of the injured individuals varied according to the area of occurrence, age of the patient, and the local and systemic symptoms presented. Pain, numbness, and edema were the most frequent local symptoms, and systemic symptoms were frequently described as headache, hyperthermia and sweating. Therefore, scorpionism in the city of Natal is an environmental and public health problem, with a significant growth trend (p < 0.05). Through the data collected on the spatial distribution and risks, this approach allows the creation of effective control strategies to prevent accidents.

Language: en