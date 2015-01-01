Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Attention disorder and substance use disorder are linked to driving impairment and increased road crash involvement. This study explores attention deficits in a population of drivers found driving under the influence (DUI) of psychoactive substances.



METHODS: A case-control study was conducted comparing subjects with a previous DUI episode (cases) to subjects who were negative for DUI offenses (controls). Personal, socio-demographic, and DUI data were collected for both groups. All subjects were administered the Continuous Performance Test-third edition (CPT-3), which measures dimensions of attention, including inattentiveness, impulsivity, sustained attention, and vigilance. Possible associations with a previous DUI episode, the use of illicit substances or excessive alcohol use, and road crash involvement were analyzed statistically.



RESULTS: Overall, the study included 147 subjects (100 cases, 47 controls). The parameter distributions of detectability, probability of ADHD, and inattentiveness indicated statistical differences between the two groups. No attention deficits predicted substance use disorder or excessive alcohol consumption. Inattentiveness was an independent risk factor for previous road collision involvement.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that alterations exist in some attention dimensions in a population of DUI subjects who were users of alcohol or other psychoactive substances and involved in road traffic crashes. The CPT-3 had successfully distinguished between the two study groups, and after validation, it could be useful in the process of reinstating a driver's license. Future research should expand the study sample to better understand the relevance of the proposed methodological approach in terms of prevention, rehabilitation, and the monitoring of subjects evaluated for driving eligibility requirements.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en