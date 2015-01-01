Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to explore the dynamic balance of human beings and investigate the relationship between functional structure as well as functional connectivity. Through a comprehensive bibliometric and visual analysis of the research literature from 1995 to 2022, we quantitatively display the development of the dynamic balance and brain structure as well as functional connection. Our objective is to present new trends and frontiers in the study of dynamic balance and brain function through bibliometrics software, providing valuable insights for future research in this domain.



METHODS: The literature on dynamic balance, brain structure and functional connectivity between 1995 and 2022 was retrieved from the Web of Science database. We employed CiteSpace software to analyze various aspects, including the year of publication, journal, authors, keywords, institutions, countries, and references. Based on the analysis results, a co-reference map was generated to visually observe research hotspots and knowledge structures.



RESULTS: A total of 1533 records were retrieved during the survey period (1995-2022), with a gradually increase in the number of annual publications. Notably, the data suggests a notable increase in publications between 2020 and 2021. The number of publications increased by 20 % from 2020 to 2021. The journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)" emerged as the most prolific journal. Among the cited authors, Deco and Gustavo ranked at the top. Key research terms in this field include "neural network", "functional connectivity", "dynamic", "model" and "brain". Particularly, the keyword "neural network" exhibited the strongest growth. The analysis of keywords cluster revealed the top 10 clusters of research themes. Oxford University stood out as the most productive institution, while the United States held the greatest influence with the highest number of publications and centrality. The reference cluster analysis further demonstrated the top 10 clusters in the literature.



CONCLUSION: Through the use of CiteSpace software, this study performed a comprehensive bibliometric and visual analysis of the Web of Science research literature on human dynamic balance and brain structural as well as functional connectivity over the past few decades. This may help researchers identify new perspectives on potential collaborators as well as collaborating institutions, hot topics, and research frontiers in the research field. The results provided an intuitive displayed overview of research trends, hotspots and frontiers in this field, facilitating a general understanding of its progression. Through unremitting efforts, it provides valuable guidance and reference for future research work.

