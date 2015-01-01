Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Identifying risk factors would help consider suicide prevention in any specific population. We aimed to assess suicidal behaviour among university students in the UK.



METHODS: An extensive keyword search was conducted through PubMed, Cochrane, CINHAL Plus, PubMed Central, Web of Science, Trip database, and Science Direct, following the PRISMA guidelines to identify different publications. The search strategy for the literature review was based on the Population Exposure Outcome framework. Critical appraisal utilised the CASP tool for cohort studies and the AXIS tool for cross-sectional studies, resulting in 14 included studies. A narrative synthesis was performed.



RESULTS: Postgraduate and undergraduate students used different suicidal methods such as poisoning, jumping, hanging, drowning, and suffocating, with jumping most preferred by male students. The predisposing factors of suicide among university students included: mental health problems (depression, psychological stress, psychosis, mania, neuroticism, financial anxiety, imperfect parents' connection with students), sexual orientation with risk of suicide among non-heterosexual students due to lowered self-esteem from feeling disregarded, disrespected and insufficient attention from the surrounding. Suicidal behaviour was high among unmarried students, male and unemployed female students, and students with childhood experiences such as physical abuse, family violence, emotional abuse, neglect, and physical punishment-gender, with females seeking more services from general hospitals with more suicide attempts in older females. High risk was also noted in males, with increased risk in white students compared to black students.



CONCLUSION: The review highlighted that students with previous mental health problems, a history of experiencing sexual abuse in childhood, bad relationships with their mother, disrespect and disregard in the community due to sexual identity are the major contributing factors for suicide among university students in the UK.

Language: en