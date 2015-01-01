Abstract

BACKGROUND: Powered circular saw-related injuries (PCSRIs) are responsible for a sizable proportion of occupational injuries presented to the emergency department (ED). The present study portrays the mechanisms, injury patterns, epidemiological parameters, and outcomes among subjects presenting with PCSRI to the ED.



METHODS: This retrospective observational study was conducted in the ED of a tertiary care hospital in eastern India. Clinical records of subjects with PCSRI from June 2019 to June 2022 were reviewed. Data pertaining to patients' demographic profiles and the patterns and mechanisms of injury were retrieved. The Modified Hand Injury Severity Score (MHISS) and the Injury Severity Score (ISS) were calculated. Statistical analysis was performed using R version 4.1.0.



RESULTS: A total of 175 subjects' data were analyzed. The median age was 34.5 years, and all subjects were men. The mean year of experience of the subjects was 6.2. The most common job category was carpentry (n = 63 [36%]), followed by "do it yourself work" (n = 26 [14.8%]). One hundred twenty-two (69.7%) subjects had hand injuries (HIs), and the left hand was involved in 85 (69.6%) subjects. The index finger was involved in 36 (29.5%) subjects, followed by the thumb (n = 31 [25.4%]). Laceration (n = 155 [88.5%]) was the most common injury pattern. The subjects' mean ISS and mean MHISS were 8.52 and 45, respectively.



CONCLUSION: PCSRI is associated with moderate-to-severe HIs that are most common in occupational settings. Young male carpenters involved in wood and plywood work are more prone to injuries.

Language: en