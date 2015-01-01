Abstract

Rates of suicidality and self-harm are substantial among trans and gender diverse people, particularly among younger groups. The objective of this scoping review is to explore the state of the research conducted on determinants of mental distress, self-harm and suicidality among trans and gender diverse (TGD) youth from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds. The Joanna Briggs Institute methodology for scoping reviews was used as a methodology guide. Inclusion criteria for study selection comprehended: publications on the intersectionality between gender non-conformity and cultural and linguistic diversity; focus on a young population (≤25 years of age); publications addressing self-harm and/or suicidality. Searches were conducted on eight databases and a public web search engine and yielded 474 results. Publications were screened and selected by two independent reviewers. Thematic analysis was used to identify key themes overarching the findings. The screening process yielded seven peer-reviewed studies and six research reports based on case studies, retrospective qualitative interviews, cross-sectional and longitudinal survey analyses. The key themes approached in the retrieved literature include: (1) precipitating factors for suicidality; (2) pathways contributing to self-harm and suicidality; and 3) barriers and facilitators for accessing services and mental health care. Practical actions to help mitigate suicidality among TGD youth from CALD backgrounds need to consider the impact of trauma and allow for the development of trust in the therapeutic relationship. Shifts in service delivery and policy formulation are necessary to reduce stigmatisation and potentialise the inclusion of different racial, ethnic, cultural, sexual and gender identity expressions in society.

