Abstract

AIMS: Diabetes has been indicated to be a risk factor for suicide. We aim to estimate the prevalence of suicide in patients with diabetes.



DESIGN: A meta-analysis using PRISMA methodology was adopted to examine the incidence of suicide in diabetic patients. DATA SOURCES: From inception to October 2022, three online databases (PubMed, China National Knowledge Infrastructure and Web of Science) were used to search studies. REVIEW METHODS: We used random-effects model to analysis. And our primary outcome was the incidence of suicide death per 100 person-years, and other outcomes were prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt. To explore the sources of heterogeneity in our study, we performed subgroup and meta-regression analyses.



RESULTS: The suicide death rate in diabetic patients was 0.027 per 100 person-years, with a higher rate for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus compared to Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The prevalence of suicidal ideation in diabetes patients was 0.175, with a higher prevalence in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus compared to Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The prevalence of suicide attempts in diabetes patients was 0.033, indicating a higher rate for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus compared to Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate a high rate of suicide among people with diabetes, and this study identifies populations and regions at high risk for suicide. Our review emphasizes interventions in mental health and the improvement of suicide prevention programmes. IMPACT: The study investigated suicide death, suicidal ideation and suicide attempt in diabetic individuals. Suicide rates are elevated among diabetic patients, and various patient groups face distinct suicide risks. It is important to prioritize the mental well-being of diabetic individuals and enhance interventions, including personalized approaches, to inform public health efforts aimed at preventing and addressing suicide among diabetic patients. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public involvement.

Language: en