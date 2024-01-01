Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unintentional Trauma injuries are one of the leading causes of posttraumatic stress disorder development. However, screening for this condition is not typically included in routine medical care. Research on posttraumatic stress disorder after unintentional injuries sustained during entertainment activities involving risk, has been scarce. This study aimed to analyze the proportion of posttraumatic stress disorder and its risk factors in patients with trauma injuries sustained during bullfighting-related events in Spain.



METHODS: Two hundred and seventy-four patients were evaluated to determine the presence of posttraumatic stress disorder at least one month after the injury. Data about sociodemographic variables, injury circumstances, characteristics of the injury, and treatments were collected by the surgery team on-site or collected during the follow-up assessment. Diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder was made by a trained clinician using a structured clinical interview based on DSM criteria.



RESULTS: The estimated proportion of was 25.18 % (95 % CI: 20.18 %, 30.18 %). Residing in areas with a bullfighting tradition, female gender, referral to a medical center, hospitalization, events involving fighting bulls, and having been injured by the crowd were significant predictors.



LIMITATIONS: The short-term follow-up and the inability to evaluate some predictors of interest, including the body site of the injury, the presence of disfigurement, and comorbid anxiety and depression, were noted.



CONCLUSION: Posttraumatic stress disorder could have a high prevalence in individuals injured in these types of events, especially in women, those who are not familiar with the situation, and those who require medical attention. These results highlight the need for routine screening for posttraumatic stress disorder in individuals with trauma injuries for early symptom management.

