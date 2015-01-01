Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-directed violence (NSSDV) is a significant and growing youth public health crisis. Girls with ADHD are at increased risk of engaging in NSSDV, yet qualitative studies with this population-to better understand manifestations, motivations, and developmental course-are lacking.



METHOD: We conducted semi-structured, qualitative interviews with a sub-sample of 57 young women (32 with childhood ADHD, 25 neurotypical comparisons; mean age of 27 years, part of a larger prospective longitudinal study) regarding histories and manifestations of NSSDV.



RESULTS: Inductive and deductive analysis revealed several key themes, including self-perceived reasons for engaging in NSSDV (affect regulation, attention seeking, self-punishment, asserting control), impulsivity, secretiveness, and in some cases motivations for desistance.



CONCLUSION: Findings underscore the importance of early education and screening, especially among high-risk clinical populations. Increased resources and supports for professionals, parents, and peers are indicated, along with countering the persistent stigma associated with ADHD and NSSDV.

