Citation
Ahmad SI, Hinshaw SP. J. Atten. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38294171
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-directed violence (NSSDV) is a significant and growing youth public health crisis. Girls with ADHD are at increased risk of engaging in NSSDV, yet qualitative studies with this population-to better understand manifestations, motivations, and developmental course-are lacking.
Keywords
|
ADHD; longitudinal; Non-suicidal self-injury; qualitative method; self-harm