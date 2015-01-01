SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmad SI, Hinshaw SP. J. Atten. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10870547231221729

PMID

38294171

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-directed violence (NSSDV) is a significant and growing youth public health crisis. Girls with ADHD are at increased risk of engaging in NSSDV, yet qualitative studies with this population-to better understand manifestations, motivations, and developmental course-are lacking.

METHOD: We conducted semi-structured, qualitative interviews with a sub-sample of 57 young women (32 with childhood ADHD, 25 neurotypical comparisons; mean age of 27 years, part of a larger prospective longitudinal study) regarding histories and manifestations of NSSDV.

RESULTS: Inductive and deductive analysis revealed several key themes, including self-perceived reasons for engaging in NSSDV (affect regulation, attention seeking, self-punishment, asserting control), impulsivity, secretiveness, and in some cases motivations for desistance.

CONCLUSION: Findings underscore the importance of early education and screening, especially among high-risk clinical populations. Increased resources and supports for professionals, parents, and peers are indicated, along with countering the persistent stigma associated with ADHD and NSSDV.


Language: en

Keywords

ADHD; longitudinal; Non-suicidal self-injury; qualitative method; self-harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print