Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma is a major cause of death worldwide, and prehospital care is critical to improve patient outcomes. However, there is controversy surrounding the effectiveness of limiting scene time to 10 min or less in the care of major trauma patients. This study aimed to investigate the association between scene time and mortality in major trauma patients.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted on major trauma patients treated by the Thammasat University Hospital Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team from 2020 to 2022. We included traumatic adult patients who had an injury severity score (ISS) of 16 or higher. The primary outcome was 24-h mortality. Multivariable risk regression analysis was used to evaluate the independent effect of scene time on 24-h mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 104 patients were included, of whom 11.5% died within 24 h. After adjusting for age, systolic blood pressure, Glasgow Coma Scale, and ISS, patients who had a scene time over 10 min showed a significant association with mortality (33.3% vs. 8.7%, P = 0.031). Intravenous fluid administration at the scene showed a trend toward a significant association with mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence to support the importance of minimizing scene time for major trauma patients. The findings suggest that a balance between timely interventions and adequate resources should be considered to optimize patient outcomes. Further studies to investigate the impact of prehospital interventions on trauma patient outcomes are needed.

