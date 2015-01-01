|
Citation
Siripakarn Y, Triniti L, Srivilaithon W. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2023; 16(4): 156-160.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
38292276
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Trauma is a major cause of death worldwide, and prehospital care is critical to improve patient outcomes. However, there is controversy surrounding the effectiveness of limiting scene time to 10 min or less in the care of major trauma patients. This study aimed to investigate the association between scene time and mortality in major trauma patients.
Language: en
Keywords
Emergency medical service; major trauma patient; mortality rate; platinum 10 min; scene time