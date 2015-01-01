Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Midface fracture incidence and trauma patterns vary across countries, due to socioeconomic, environmental, and cultural factors. The aim of this retrospective study was to assess the etiology, pattern, and treatment of midface fractures in North of Jordan during 2018-2021.



METHODS: This single-center retrospective study was based on the review of the medical records of patients who had suffered midface fractures and were treated at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the King Abdullah University Hospital. The dataset for this investigation spanned the 4-year period from January 2018 to December 2021.



RESULTS: During the 4-year period, 267 patients presented with 376 different maxillofacial fractures. Of those, 140 patients had 250 midface fractures, with a mean of 1.79 per patient. Their age ranged from 2 to 68 years (mean [standard deviation] = 25.8 [12.0] years). The most frequent injury cause was road traffic accidents (RTA) (n = 72, 51.3%), followed by falls (n = 27, 19.3%). Among midface fractures, the most frequent were orbit fractures (42.4%), followed by zygomatic fractures (31.6%) and maxillary fractures (26%). The majority of fractures (77.9%) were treated through open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF), while the remaining (15.7%) required closed reduction and conservative treatment was sufficient in 6.43% of fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Midface fractures were more common among males, and primarily occurred in the orbital floor due to the high incidence of RTAs. Maxillary fractures were mostly of the LeFort I Type and ORIF was the most common treatment modality.

