Abstract

Burn injury sustained during pregnancy is associated with increasing morbidity and mortality of both mother and fetus.[1] There is a lack of standardized treatment protocols for obstetric interventions in such patients.[2] We present a case of pregnancy with severe burn injury and the challenges faced in managing this patient. A 25-year-old female presented at 39 weeks of pregnancy with 40% total body surface area flame burns of the second and third degree [Figure 1]. Aggressive intravenous fluid resuscitation, pain relief, respiratory support, and initial wound care were provided. Broad-spectrum antibiotics were started. Abdomen examination revealed the presence of second- and third-degree burns. In burn patients, there is a risk of increasing laryngeal edema and difficulty in administering anesthesia.[3] Therefore, the decision to delivery of fetus after the initial resuscitation of the patient was taken. There was a dilemma regarding the mode of delivery, given the poor bishop score, poor pain tolerability, and imminent need of termination of pregnancy due to high blood pressure records and limited therapeutic options. The team decided to perform a cesarean delivery. An interdisciplinary team of plastic surgeons, obstetricians, neonatologists, and anesthesiologists was organized ...

Language: en