El-Barazi AS. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2023; 16(4): 171-176.
(Copyright © 2023, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)
38292286
INTRODUCTION: Thousands of children and families are in danger after two powerful earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks struck the border between Turkey and Syria. Thus, earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria have an urgent need for psychological help. The objectives of this study were to (1) describe the mental health support services offered to people affected by the earthquakes that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, (2) discuss the challenges faced by the psychological support services, and (3) highlight recommendations for improving mental health services for earthquake survivors.
Language: en
Earthquake survivors; mental health support; Syria; Turkey