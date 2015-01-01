Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thousands of children and families are in danger after two powerful earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks struck the border between Turkey and Syria. Thus, earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria have an urgent need for psychological help. The objectives of this study were to (1) describe the mental health support services offered to people affected by the earthquakes that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, (2) discuss the challenges faced by the psychological support services, and (3) highlight recommendations for improving mental health services for earthquake survivors.



METHODS: A questionnaire with open-ended questions was E-mailed to nongovernmental organizations that provide mental health and psychological support to earthquake-affected individuals in Turkey and Syria. The organizations were requested to describe their activities and the obstacles they had to face to deliver these psychological support services. Using content analysis, the gathered statements were examined.



RESULTS: Mental health professionals from 23 nongovernmental organizations responded. The earthquake survivors were mostly provided with Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing and spiritual support. Human resources and financial issues were the most reported concerns among the organizations that responded to the current study.



CONCLUSIONS: While dealing with the long-term consequences of a disaster, it is essential to coordinate the efforts of many organizations.

Language: en