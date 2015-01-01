|
Citation
|
Khan TA, Kamm S. Journal of global infectious diseases 2023; 15(4): 135-136.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38292696
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been called the “silent epidemic” of modern times, and is the leading cause of death and disability in children and young adults in both developed and developing nations worldwide. The global incidence is estimated to be 369–790 per 100,000, and the incidence is increasing.[1,2] Approximately 10% of patients with TBI require admission to an intensive care unit (ICU).[3] Hospital and 6-month mortality of patients with TBI treated in the ICU are approximately 15% and 20%, respectively.[4] Factors, such as underreporting, varying levels of health-care infrastructure and the absence of uniform data collection system, make it difficult to gather a precise number of TBI cases in a developing country like India. With a very conservative estimate of 1.6 million people across the subcontinent now seek hospital care for TBI every year, with over 200,000 associated deaths and over 1 million survivors requiring rehabilitation.[5]
Language: en