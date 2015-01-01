Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been called the “silent epidemic” of modern times, and is the leading cause of death and disability in children and young adults in both developed and developing nations worldwide. The global incidence is estimated to be 369–790 per 100,000, and the incidence is increasing.[1,2] Approximately 10% of patients with TBI require admission to an intensive care unit (ICU).[3] Hospital and 6-month mortality of patients with TBI treated in the ICU are approximately 15% and 20%, respectively.[4] Factors, such as underreporting, varying levels of health-care infrastructure and the absence of uniform data collection system, make it difficult to gather a precise number of TBI cases in a developing country like India. With a very conservative estimate of 1.6 million people across the subcontinent now seek hospital care for TBI every year, with over 200,000 associated deaths and over 1 million survivors requiring rehabilitation.[5]



It is well known that TBI causes great morbidity and mortality as mentioned above. Often times the individual is struck down during their prime with a major brain injury and usually the best one can hope for until we find a way to regenerate neurons is to prevent secondary injury. The article from Kar et al illustrates the percentages of various infections as a major villain of secondary injury to those hospitalized with TBI. Traumatic brain injuries, often the result of accidents, falls, or other sudden impacts, are associated with a significantly increased hospital stay. However, the intersection of TBI with infections presents an added layer of complexity. Available evidence suggests respiratory tract infections (RTI) to be the most common infections associated with TBI patients, along with surgical site infections, meningitis, and other device-related infections. ...

