Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Football [soccer] is a globally played sport that poses potential risks for musculoskeletal injuries. Upper limb injuries have a lower incidence rate than lower limb injuries but can still cause absenteeism and performance impairment in football players. This descriptive epidemiological study aimed to evaluate and compare the epidemiological data on shoulder injuries among professional football players in two major Brazilian football championships.



METHODS: Data were collected throughout the championships, and club physicians medically evaluated each player during official games using two online forms. The collected information included the player's age and position, injury diagnosis, laterality, location on the field where the injury occurred, playing time, imaging examinations performed, need for surgical treatment, time to return to play (TRP), and recurrence of the injury. The incidence of injuries was evaluated using the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Incidence Formula.



RESULTS: A total of 107 shoulder injuries were recorded (4.3% of all injuries), with a FIFA incidence of 0.847. Glenohumeral dislocations (GHD) and acromioclavicular dislocations (ACD) accounted for 37.38% and 35.51% of all shoulder injuries, respectively. Goalkeepers and defenders presented respectively a 2.15 and 1.57 times increased risk of suffering shoulder injuries, while attackers presented a 0.63 decreased risk. Injury recurrence was observed in 14.95% of cases, with GHDs and ACDs showing recurrence rates of 35.00% and 5.26%, respectively. Surgery was performed in 9.35% of cases, with GHDs representing 50% of all surgeries. The average TRP was 22.37 days, with severe and major injuries accounting for 11.21% and 10.28% of all injuries, respectively. Goalkeepers had the highest average TRP of 36.15 days. Recurring injuries had a higher average TRP of 33.44 days compared to nonrecurring injuries with an average TRP of 20.43 days. Surgically treated injuries had the highest average TRP of 112.5 days.



CONCLUSION: Shoulder injuries in the professional football scenario are of great concern due to the high recurrence rate and need for surgical treatment, which will lead to long TRP. These findings emphasize the need to implement prevention protocols and effective treatments to reduce the consequences of these such injuries, which are usually underestimated in this sport. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

