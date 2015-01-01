|
Citation
|
Metz D, Bryce K. J. Laryngol. Otol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, JLO Ltd., Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38291914
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There have been many studies linking falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. This article collates those studies, and demonstrates how a community falls service fast-tracked patients with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo by implementing validated screening tools and recognised guidance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
clinical audit; inner ear; postural balance; primary care; Vertigo