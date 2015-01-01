SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Metz D, Bryce K. J. Laryngol. Otol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, JLO Ltd., Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S0022215123002049

38291914

BACKGROUND: There have been many studies linking falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. This article collates those studies, and demonstrates how a community falls service fast-tracked patients with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo by implementing validated screening tools and recognised guidance.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore whether routine screening of referrals to a community falls service can identify those with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, for fast-tracked management.

METHODS: Patients referred to a community falls service were screened for possible benign paroxysmal positional vertigo using the Dizziness Handicap Inventory, and triaged to a physiotherapy-led falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo assessment service.

RESULTS: Twenty-five per cent of patients were fast-tracked to a falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo assessment service for management. The community falls service waiting list reduced by 25 per cent.

CONCLUSION: The data support incorporating assessment and treatment of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo into routine practice within all falls services.


clinical audit; inner ear; postural balance; primary care; Vertigo

