Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been many studies linking falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. This article collates those studies, and demonstrates how a community falls service fast-tracked patients with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo by implementing validated screening tools and recognised guidance.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore whether routine screening of referrals to a community falls service can identify those with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, for fast-tracked management.



METHODS: Patients referred to a community falls service were screened for possible benign paroxysmal positional vertigo using the Dizziness Handicap Inventory, and triaged to a physiotherapy-led falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo assessment service.



RESULTS: Twenty-five per cent of patients were fast-tracked to a falls and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo assessment service for management. The community falls service waiting list reduced by 25 per cent.



CONCLUSION: The data support incorporating assessment and treatment of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo into routine practice within all falls services.

