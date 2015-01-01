SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shaikh AF, Agarwal RM, Thakkar SA, Desai MM. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2024; 14(1): 54-57.

INTRODUCTION: "Joota Chori" is a traditional Indian wedding ritual which involves playful competition between the bride's and the groom's friends, with the aim of hiding and retrieving the groom's shoes.

CASE REPORT: We describe a rare case scenario wherein an orthopedic surgeon sustained a metacarpal shaft fracture while gripping the shoe and engaging in a tussle with the groom's friends. Despite feeling a sudden snap and experiencing pain, the surgeon held onto the shoe. The subsequent diagnosis revealed a 4th metacarpal long oblique shaft fracture.

CONCLUSION: This case highlights the uncommon mechanism of injury involving forceful hyperextension of the MCP joint and the potential risks associated with physically intense wedding rituals. It also emphasizes the importance of adequate first aid resources and medical attention at wedding venues to promptly address musculoskeletal injuries.


Metacarpal fracture; trauma; wedding tradition

