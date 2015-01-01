|
Citation
Das D, Kumar A. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2024; 14(1): 146-150.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)
DOI
PMID
38292101
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Isolated trochlear fractures are very rarely reported in the orthopedic literature; moreover, most of the cases reported are of patients in the younger age group. Due to its anatomical position, trochlear fractures are usually associated with other bony injuries around the distal humerus and with elbow dislocation, and so, its extremely rare to find an isolated trochlear fracture reported in postmenopausal lady with osteoporotic bone.
Language: en
Keywords
elderly postmenopausal lady; Isolated; trochlear fracture