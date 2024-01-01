Abstract

The study investigates morphometric changes using surface-based measures and logistic regression in Major depressive-disorder (MDD) and Manic-disorder patients as compared to controls. MDD (n = 21) and manic (n = 20) subjects were recruited from psychiatric clinics, along with 19 healthy-controls from local population, after structured and semi-structured clinical interview (DSM-IV, brief Psychotic-Rating Scale (BPRS), Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS), Hamilton depression rating scale (HDRS), cognitive function by postgraduate Institute Battery of Brain Dysfunction (PGIBBD)). Using 3D T1-weighted images, gray matter (GM) cortical thickness and GM-based morphometric signatures (using logistic regression) were compared among MDD, manic disorder and controls using analysis of covariance (ANCOVA). No significant difference was found between the MDD and manic disorder patients. When compared to controls, cortical thinning was observed in bilateral rostral middle frontal gyrus and parsopercularis, right lateral occipital cortex, right lingual gyrus in MDD; and bilateral rostral middle frontal and superior frontal gyrus, right middle temporal gyrus, left supramarginal and left precentral gyrus in Manic disorders. Logistic regression analysis exhibited GM cortical thinning in the bilateral parsopercularis, right lateral occipital cortex and lingual gyrus in MDD; and bilateral rostral middle, superior frontal gyri, right middle temporal gyrus in Manic with a sensitivity and specificity of 85.7 % and 94.7 % and 90.0 % and 94.7 %, respectively in comparison with controls. Both groups exhibited GM loss in bilateral rostral middle frontal gyrus brain regions compared to controls. Multivariate analysis revealed common changes in GM in MDD and manic disorders associated with mood temperament, but differences when compared to controls.

