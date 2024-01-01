Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Various murine models have been utilized to study TBI, including closed head injury (CHI) and controlled cortical impact (CCI), without direct comparison. The aim of our study was to evaluate these models to determine differences in neurological and behavioral outcomes postinjury.



METHODS: Male C57B/6 mice (9-10 wk) were separated into six groups including: untouched, sham craniotomy (4 mm), CCI 0.9 mm depth of impact, CCI 1.6 mm, CCI 2.2 mm, and CHI. CCI was performed using a 3 mm impact tip at a velocity of 5 m/s, dwell time of 250 ms, and depth as noted above. CHI was completed with a centered 400 g weight drop from 1 cm height. Mice were survived to 14-d (n = 5 per group) and 30-d (n = 5 per group) respectively for histological analysis of p-tau within the hippocampus. These mice underwent Morris Water Maze memory testing and Rotarod motor testing. Serum was collected from a separate cohort of mice (n = 5 per group) including untouched, isoflurane only, CCI 1.6 mm, CHI at 1, 4, 6, and 24 h for analysis of neuron specific enolase and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) via ELISA. Laser speckle contrast imaging was analyzed prior to and after impact in the CHI and CCI 1.6 mm groups.



RESULTS: There were no significant differences in Morris Water Maze or Rotarod testing times between groups at 14- or 30-d. P-tau was significantly elevated in all groups except CCI 1.6 mm contralateral and CCI 2.2 mm ipsilateral compared to untouched mice at 30-d. P-tau was also significantly elevated in the CHI group at 30 d compared to CCI 1.6 mm contralateral and CCI 2.2 mm on both sides. GFAP was significantly increased in mice undergoing CHI (9959 ± 91 pg/mL) compared to CCI (2299 ± 1288 pg/mL), isoflurane only (133 ± 75 pg/mL), and sham (86 ± 58 pg/mL) at 1-h post TBI (P < 0.0001). There were no differences in serum neuron specific enolase levels between groups. Laser doppler imaging demonstrated similar decreases in cerebral blood flow between CHI and CCI; however, CCI mice had a reduction in blood flow with craniotomy only that did not significantly decrease further with impact.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on our findings, CHI leads to increased serum GFAP levels and increased p-tau within the hippocampus at 30-d postinjury. While CCI allows the comparison of one cerebral hemisphere to the other, CHI may be a better model of TBI as it requires less technical expertise and has similar neurological outcomes in these murine models.

