Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Geriatric patients (GeP) often experience increased morbidity and mortality following traumatic insult and as a result, require more specialized care due to lower physiologic reserve and underlying medical comorbidities. Motorcycle injuries (MCCI) occur across all age groups; however, no large-scale studies evaluating outcomes of GeP exist for this particular subset of patients. Data thus far are limited to elderly participation in recreational activities such as water and alpine skiing, snowboarding, equestrian, snowmobiles, bicycles, and all-terrain vehicles. We hypothesized that GeP with MCCI will have a higher rate of mortality when compared with their younger counterparts despite increased helmet usage.



METHODS: We performed a multicenter retrospective review of MCCI patients at three Pennsylvania level I trauma centers from January 2016 to December 2020. Data were extracted from each institution's electronic medical records and trauma registry. GeP were defined as patients aged more than or equal to 65 y. The primary outcome was mortality. Secondary outcomes included ventilator days; hospital, intensive care unit, and intermediate unit length of stays; complications; and helmet use. 3:1 nongeriatric patients (NGeP) to GeP propensity score matching (PSM) was based on sex, abbreviated injury scale (AIS), and injury severity score (ISS). P ≤ 0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS: One thousand five hundred thirty eight patients were included (GeP: 7% [n = 113]; NGP: 93% [n = 1425]). Prior to PSM, GeP had higher median Charlson Comorbidity Index (GeP: 3.0 versus NGeP: 0.0; P ≤ 0.001) and greater helmet usage (GeP: 73.5% versus NGeP: 54.6%; P = 0.001). There was a statistically significant difference between age cohorts in terms of ISS (GeP: 10.0 versus NGeP: 6.0, P = 0.43). There was no significant difference for any AIS body region. Mortality rates were similar between groups (GeP: 1.7% versus NGeP: 2.6%; P = 0.99). After PSM matching for sex, AIS, and ISS, GeP had significantly more comorbidities than NGeP (P ≤ 0.05). There was no difference in trauma bay interventions or complications between cohorts. Mortality rates were similar (GeP: 1.8% versus NGeP: 3.2%; P = 0.417). Differences in ventilator days as well as intensive care unit length of stay, intermediate unit length of stay, and hospital length of stay were negligible. Helmet usage between groups were similar (GeP: 64.5% versus NGeP: 66.8%; P = 0.649).



CONCLUSIONS: After matching for sex, ISS, and AIS, age more than 65 y was not associated with increased mortality following MCCI. There was also no significant difference in helmet use between groups. Further studies are needed to investigate the effects of other potential risk factors in the aging patient, such as frailty and anticoagulation use, before any recommendations regarding management of motorcycle-related injuries in GeP can be made.

