Abstract

Over the last decade, the notion of community resilience, which encompasses planning for, opposing, absorbing, and quickly recovering from disruptive occurrences, has gained momentum across the world. Critical Infrastructures (CI) are seen as critical to attaining success in today's densely populated countries. Such infrastructures must be robust in the face of multi-hazard catastrophes by implementing appropriate disaster management and recovery plans. Given these facts, it is critical to establish a new methodological perspective with an integrated system for effective disaster management of CI, as well as an intelligent application that will aid in the construction of more resilient and sustainable cities and communities. This perspective proposes a holistic gaming scenario application for assessing the vulnerability and accessibility of critical infrastructures during multi-hazard events, with a primary focus on conducting an integrated assessment for critical infrastructures and their assets. Mainly, the perspective includes a holistic gaming scenario application that will aid in accurately quantifying geographical spatial information and integrating big data into predictive and prescriptive management tools using virtual reality.•Conducting Integrated Assessment Models for evaluating vulnerability of Critical Infrastructures.•Inducing Digital Technologies during Multi-Hazard Incidents for improving Natural hazard assessment models.•Developing an open-world gaming scenario that is considered with high visual motion pictures and scenes.

Language: en