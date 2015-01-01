Abstract

The interest in the use of medical cannabis has increased in recent years in both human and veterinary fields. In Denmark, there are no veterinary-licensed medical cannabis or cannabinoid supplements, and it is illegal to prescribe or sell cannabinoids intended for the treatment of veterinary patients. This study aimed to explore the unlicensed cannabinoid use in Danish dogs, by questioning dog owners about usage, indication for use, way of purchase, and their perceived effect of the cannabinoid treatment. An anonymous online survey was distributed via social media. The total number of respondents were 2,002, of which 38% indicated using or having administered cannabinoids to their dog. The majority of the respondents confirming the use of cannabinoids (93%) had used cannabidiol drops/oil and only few (4%) reported using Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol-based products. Most owners (67%) purchased the products online. The three most common indications for use were pain alleviation, behavioural issues, and allergy. When asked about the respondent-perceived effect the majority reported a good or very good effect. The indication with the highest percentage of owner-perceived positive effect (77%) was pain alleviation. This study shows that, despite no licensed veterinary cannabinoid products being available in Denmark, dog owners do supplement their dogs with cannabinoids and the majority of these perceive that the treatment had a positive effect. This supports the need for more evidence-based knowledge in veterinary cannabinoid therapy.

Language: en