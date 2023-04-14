Abstract

OBJECTIVE: College students have high rates of mental health problems and low rates of treatment. Although sociodemographic disparities in student mental health treatment seeking have been reported, findings have not been synthesized and quantified. The extent to which differences in perceived need for treatment contribute to overall disparities remains unclear.



METHODS: A systematic search of PubMed, PsycInfo, and Embase was conducted. Studies published between 2007 and 2022 were included if they reported treatment rates among college students with mental health problems, stratified by sex, gender, race-ethnicity, sexual orientation, student type, student year, or student status. Random-effects models were used to calculate pooled prevalence ratios (PRs) of having a perceived need for treatment and of receiving treatment for each sociodemographic subgroup.



RESULTS: Twenty-one studies qualified for inclusion. Among students experiencing mental health problems, consistent and significant sociodemographic differences were identified in perceived need for treatment and treatment receipt. Students from racial-ethnic minority groups (in particular, Asian students [PR=0.49]) and international students (PR=0.63) reported lower rates of treatment receipt than White students and domestic students, respectively. Students identifying as female (sex) or as women (gender) (combined PR=1.33) reported higher rates of treatment receipt than students identifying as male or as men. Differences in perceived need appeared to contribute to some disparities; in particular, students identifying as male or as men reported considerably lower rates of perceived need than students identifying as female or as women.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the need for policy makers to address barriers throughout the treatment-seeking pathway and to tailor efforts to student subgroups to reduce treatment disparities.

Language: en