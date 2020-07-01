|
Svensson A, Nilsson B, Lantz E, Bremer A, Arestedt K, Israelsson J. Resusc. Plus 2024; 17: e100548.
38292470
AIM: To increase survival in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA), great efforts are made to improve the number of voluntary first responders (VFR). However, evidence of the potential utility of such efforts is sparse, especially in rural areas. Therefore, the aim was to describe and compare response times for emergency medical services (EMS), fire and rescue services (FRS), and VFR during OHCA in relation to population density.
Emergency medical services; Fire and rescue services; Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; Response times; Voluntary first responders