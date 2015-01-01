|
Citation
Martínez-Méndez D, Bravo-Acosta M. Rev. Med. Chile 2023; 151(2): 255-258.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedad Medica De Santiago)
DOI
PMID
38293861
Abstract
The challenges of practicing medicine in small ships on remote sites involve limited resources, lack of specialized support, and longer interactions with a patient in an isolated environment. This report describes the successful management of a patient who suffered a major injury after fell from the stairs in an expedition ship in the Southern Ocean in the Antarctic route. The patient was managed by the onboard physician for four days until the medical evacuation was possible.
Language: en
Keywords
*Expeditions; *Medicine; Humans; Ships