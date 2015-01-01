Abstract

We present a case of self-insertion of multiple button batteries into the urethra. Button batteries are corrosive and tissue liquefaction and necrosis can occur within 2 hours. Emergent removal, intravenous antibiotics, suprapubic and indwelling catheter insertion and close monitoring are required to prevent further tissue injury. In our case, the batteries were removed with stent grasper forceps. There was extensive caustic circumferential injury to the urethral mucosa on cystoscopic examination. This was complicated by periurethral necrosis and abscess, requiring urgent incision and debridement. No reconstruction was performed due to the very high risk of graft failure.

