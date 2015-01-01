Abstract

The purpose of this study was to understand how gender shapes women's and men's behavioral responses to fear of crime and whether their use of these strategies varies by context. Interviews were conducted with 70 undergraduates attending universities in two distinct community settings. Regardless of campus context, the findings revealed that women and men at both institutions used similar types of precautionary and defensive behaviors to manage their fear of crime and perceptions of risk; however, the prevalence with which they used these strategies was quite gendered. More complex patterns were revealed for women's and men's use of avoidance behaviors.

Language: en