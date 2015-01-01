Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic increased women's vulnerability to intimate partner and sexual violence (IPV/SV), as well as challenging organizations' ability to respond. This research is based on a 2021 nationwide survey about the impacts of COVID-19 on IPV/SV services across Canada. Nationwide, organizations adopted several measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, including scaling back services, reducing or stopping their volunteers, and reducing the number of in-shelter clients. Organizations detailed several financial challenges including increased costs and cancelation of fundraising events. Organizations also reported many staffing challenges, from increased workloads to staff leaves of absence due to childcare responsibilities, mental health reasons, or contracting COVID-19. Policies ensuring adequate financial support to IPV/SV services in nonemergency times could help minimize disruption to service delivery during crisis situations.

