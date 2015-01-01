Abstract

Cases involving electrocution burns are tough to investigate for the clinical forensic practitioner. Burns from high-voltage electrocution might seem like burns from other sources, especially if the victim is in an unconscious state. In this situation, circumstantial evidence in addition to clinical symptoms may be used to exclude other burns. Furthermore, the investigation of accident site results to aid in explaining the pattern of injuries discovered during a clinical evaluation. In this case study, we reported a case of a 33-year-old male who came in contact with a high-voltage transmission wire and was burned over both hands and lower back region. The exit wound was atypical in appearance, with a scorched area of peeling blistering skin, charring, and severe scorching over the lower back region which were correlated with the accident site, and the circumstances that led to electrocution injury.

Language: en