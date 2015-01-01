Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research shows that parental alcohol use predicts youths' alcohol use, but this intergenerational continuity may vary across countries, and little is known about its moderators. This study examined for the first time the intergenerational continuity in alcohol use in a population sample of families in Canada, and tested whether it varied by youths' sex, family income, or family structure.



METHODS: We used prospective longitudinal data on 1632 families from the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development (QLSCD), a representative sample from the province of Quebec, Canada. Youths self-reported alcohol use and binge drinking frequency at seven timepoints from early adolescence to early adulthood. Predictors were mothers' and fathers' self-reported alcohol use from youths' infancy through age 13, and mother-reported socioeconomic variables.



RESULTS: We identified three trajectories of alcohol use from ages 13 to 21 years: normative, late-onset and early-onset. Maternal alcohol use increased the youths' risk of following the early-onset trajectory of alcohol use, while both parents' alcohol use decreased the odds of the youths following the late-onset trajectory, compared to the normative trajectory. Insufficient family income increased youths' risk of following either the early-onset or late-onset trajectories. Mothers' and fathers' alcohol use did not interact in predicting youths' trajectory, and we found no moderating effects of the youths' sex, insufficient income, or years as a single-parent family.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest modest intergenerational continuity of alcohol use in Quebec families which may be used, with income insufficiency, to help identify at-risk children for targeted interventions.

