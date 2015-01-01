Abstract

Peer alcohol use, commonly assessed via perceptions of how many drinks peers consume, is a robust predictor of college drinking. These perceptions are formed by in-person exposure to peer drinking but also may be affected by seeing alcohol-related content (ARC) shared on peer social media accounts. Most research assesses exposure by asking about the frequency of ARC sharing by a whole friend group, potentially missing influences from specific friends. Social network methods collect information about specific friends and their behavior but few studies have used these methods to examine the effects of ARC on drinking, nor have they examined potential moderators of this relationship. The purpose of this study was to examine whether perceived frequency of exposure to ARC shared by social network members on social media is associated with participant alcohol use after controlling for network members' self-reported alcohol use, and if participant gender and relationship qualities with network members moderate this association. Participants were 994 college students (Mage = 21.17, SD = 0.47; 61.8 % female; 55.4 % White; 12.3 % Hispanic) who completed a web-based survey. Due to the social network design, network autocorrelation analyses were conducted, which revealed that greater perceived frequency of exposure to network member ARC was significantly associated with higher alcohol quantity above and beyond network members' alcohol use. Peer ARC had a unique association with drinking behavior independent of in-person peer alcohol use, although the cross-sectional design precludes making causal inferences. Clinicians delivering alcohol interventions to college students may wish to discuss exposure to ARC as another important source of peer influence and how media literacy may help reduce the effects.

