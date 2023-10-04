Abstract

Despite being illegal under U.S. federal law, cannabis has gained widespread public acceptance. Over half of U.S. adults (59%) believe that cannabis should be legal for recreational and medical purposes (1), and nearly one in five (19.6%) report using cannabis in the past year (2). Cannabis use is particularly common among individuals with opioid use disorder. In clinical samples of people with opioid use disorder, approximately half (51%) (3) endorse past-month cannabis use and one-quarter (28%) (4) meet criteria for cannabis use disorder.



As the United States confronts an unprecedented crisis of opioid-related morbidity and mortality, some advocates have asserted that cannabis should be part of the solution. Advertisements from the for-profit marijuana industry have appealed to young people and have implied that cannabis can treat opioid addiction (5). Several states permit authorizing medical cannabis for opioid addiction. Although there have been no randomized controlled trials demonstrating that cannabis benefits people with opioid use disorder, this controversial concept has impacted drug policy, clinical practice, and public perceptions of viable alternatives for individuals struggling with opioid addiction.



Prospective cohort studies offer a potentially informative window into the possibility that cannabis can replace opioids in adults with opioid use disorder. If, among people with opioid use disorder, an increase in cannabis use is associated with a decline in opioid use, it would support the rationale for fielding clinical trials to evaluate whether cannabis has a therapeutic role in opioid addiction. Prior research on this key point has offered mixed results. ...

Language: en