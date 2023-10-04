|
Citation
|
Olfson M. Am. J. Psychiatry 2024; 181(2): 92-94.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38298073
|
Abstract
|
Despite being illegal under U.S. federal law, cannabis has gained widespread public acceptance. Over half of U.S. adults (59%) believe that cannabis should be legal for recreational and medical purposes (1), and nearly one in five (19.6%) report using cannabis in the past year (2). Cannabis use is particularly common among individuals with opioid use disorder. In clinical samples of people with opioid use disorder, approximately half (51%) (3) endorse past-month cannabis use and one-quarter (28%) (4) meet criteria for cannabis use disorder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Cannabis; *Hallucinogens; *Substance-Related Disorders; Addiction Psychiatry; Cannabis; Heroin; Opioids; Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders