Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burns constitute one of the most important etiologies of infection and mortality worldwide, with the most significant number of cases in low- and middle-income countries. This is a cross-sectional study on deaths due to burns in southern Iran.



METHODS: In this study, data on all deaths due to burns in southern Iran between 2004 and 2019 was extracted from the population-based Electronic Death Registry System (EDRS). The Joinpoint Regression method was used to examine the trend of crude mortality rate, standardized mortality rate, and years of life lost (YLL) rate. In order to measure YLL, the number of deaths and life expectancy for different age and gender groups were used, for which the standard life table was considered.



RESULTS: During this study, 2175 deaths due to burns occurred, 50.6% (1106 cases) of which were in men and 38.7% (841 cases) were in the 15-29 age group. The crude and the standardized mortality rate had a decreasing trend during the study years. The total number of YLL was 25260 (0.8 per 1000) in men, 25,785 (0.8 per 1000) in women, and 51,045 (0.8 per 1000) in both genders during the 16 years of the study.



CONCLUSION: Considering the high mortality rate in the 15-29 age group, which consists of the active and productive labor force, necessary actions are needed in order to improve safety equipment and to make the workplace safe.

Language: en