Tickell A, Fonagy P, Hajdú K, Obradović S, Pilling S. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(2): e40.
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
38297500
BACKGROUND: Self-harm is a significant problem in university students because of its association with emotional distress, physical harm, broader mental health issues and potential suicidality. Research suggests that fewer than half of students who have self-harmed seek professional help when at university. AIMS: This study aimed to explore the help-seeking journeys of university students who had engaged in self-harm, to identify perceived facilitators and barriers to securing both formal and informal support.
university students; Self-harm; help-seeking; qualitative research; service use