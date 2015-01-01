|
Herron SJ, Saunders R, Sani F, Feigenbaum J. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(2): e42.
BACKGROUND: Feelings of emptiness are commonly reported as deeply distressing experiences. Despite established relationships between emptiness and many mental health difficulties, alongside self-harm and suicide, further study into this phenomenon has been restricted by vague definition and clinical measures with limited utility. Recently the first definition validated by individuals with lived experience of emptiness has been conceptualised, providing an opportunity to create a new measure of emptiness. AIMS: This study aimed to psychometrically evaluate the 31-item Psychological Emptiness Scale (PES), identifying redundancy, and thus creating a psychometrically robust scale with optimised clinical utility.
suicide; clinical outcomes measures; Emptiness; personality disorders; rating scales