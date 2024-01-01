Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Farmworkers in the United States contribute to the trillion-dollar agriculture industry through their work in agricultural fields, orchards, ranches, dairies, processing, and packing houses. Seventy-three percent of migrant and seasonal farmworkers in the United States are immigrants and face negative attitudes and prejudices. The present study was designed to better understand how farmworkers in the United States are perceived by nonworkers.



METHOD: Using a sample of 242 adult participants (M(age) = 26.85, SD = 9.78; 53.7% non-Hispanic White) from the United States collected online, data were collected on negative attitudes toward immigrants, perceptions of farmworkers' contribution to the economy, and voting on hypothetical bills related to immigration.



RESULTS: Negative attitudes toward immigrants and perception of economic contribution were both significant in estimating voting, as was their interaction. At high levels of negative attitudes toward immigrants, knowledge of the economic contribution of farmworkers buffered the relationship between negative attitudes and support for pro-immigrant voting. Specifically, those who perceived farmworkers to contribute to the economy were more likely to indicate hypothetical pro-immigrant voting.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study highlights awareness of the importance of farmworkers to our economy in relation to attitudes toward farmworkers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en