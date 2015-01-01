Abstract

Background Healthcare workers are responsible for dealing with pediatric victims of violence. While the awareness and reporting of suspected cases are rising, there is a lack of research that proves the awareness, knowledge, and attitude of healthcare students.



OBJECTIVEs We evaluated the awareness of child abuse and neglect and examined the demographic factors associated with them. Participants and setting The study was conducted at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah with a sample of 237 undergraduate healthcare students.



METHODS We utilized the quantitative design and surveyed a convenience sample of 237 healthcare students from March to May 2021. The survey contains questions on child abuse and neglect.



RESULTS The respondents' overall mean on the scale was 82.90 (SD = 14.00). The students rated the subscale "Actions considered as child neglect" as the highest (M = 4.18, SD = 1.08), followed by "Actions considered as child abuse" (M = 4.04, SD = 1.21), "Reasons for under-reporting child abuse and neglect cases in Saudi Arabia" (M = 3.34, SD = 0.68), and "Knowledge regarding child abuse and neglect" (M = 3.13, SD = 0.53). The analyses showed that gender (t= -3.88, p< 0.001) and year level (F= 5.98, p= 0.003) were associated with the students' "knowledge regarding child abuse and neglect." Conclusion The findings revealed a good awareness of child maltreatment among healthcare students. However, the students reported a lower awareness of the different reasons for under-reporting child violence cases in Saudi Arabia.

