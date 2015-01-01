Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dating violence is a prevalent issue among Mexican women, as is the incidence and prevalence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The effects of dating violence can negatively impact lifestyle and, consequently, increase the risk of T2DM.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the influence of dating violence on lifestyle and the risk of T2DM in women university students from Mexico.



METHODS: The study employed a cross-sectional and correlational design. The study population consisted of women university students. The sample size included 255 participants. Women aged 18 to 39 with current dating relationships and residency in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, were included. Data collection was conducted from February to May 2023. Correlations and multiple linear regression models were conducted.



RESULTS: A total of 255 women participated, with an average age of 21.6 years (SD = 3.2), and 32.2% had a history of intrafamily violence during childhood. 58.8% of the participants exhibited some level of risk of T2DM, and 56.7% of the lifestyle was mostly categorized as poor/fair. Detachment was the most prevalent type of dating violence, followed by coercion. Dating violence was correlated with lifestyle (r = -.430) and the risk of T2DM (r =.321). In the multiple linear regression model, dating violence influenced the risk of T2DM.



CONCLUSIONS: Women who reported higher levels of dating violence have a less healthy lifestyle and a greater risk of T2DM. It is important to consider dating violence to improve lifestyle and prevent T2DM in Mexican women university students.

