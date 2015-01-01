SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qin Q, Yang G, Li Y, Wu W, Wang J, Chen Z, Kong X, Zhang W, Zou H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1308186.

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1308186

38298255

PMC10828039

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) poses a growing risk to public health worldwide. While numerous studies have identified major life events as key risk factors for NSSI, the mechanisms by which emotional and cognitive problems mediate or moderate this relationship remain unclear. To enhance the understanding of this field, we will draw upon the cascade theory of self-injury and the benefits and barriers model, to examine the relationship between major life events and NSSI, as well as the effect of rumination and body image.

METHODS: A sample of 2,717 college students (M(age) = 19.81 years; SD = 1.09) participated in this study and anonymously completed the questionnaires. The moderated mediation model were conducted using Model 4 and Model 15 of the Process macro program in SPSS.

RESULTS: The results showed that rumination mediated the positive relationship between major life events and NSSI. Furthermore, body image was found to moderate both the relationship between major life events and NSSI, as well as the relationship between rumination and NSSI.

CONCLUSION: The current findings suggest that rumination is an important mediator in the relationship between major life events and NSSI among college students. Teachers, parents, and researchers should recognize the important role of body image self-perceptions of college students and actively promote a healthy and accurate body image.


Humans; Adult; Self Concept; Emotions; Young Adult; *Body Image; *Self-Injurious Behavior/etiology/psychology; body image; college students; major life events; NSSI; rumination; Students/psychology

