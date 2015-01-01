|
Citation
|
Qin Q, Yang G, Li Y, Wu W, Wang J, Chen Z, Kong X, Zhang W, Zou H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1308186.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38298255
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) poses a growing risk to public health worldwide. While numerous studies have identified major life events as key risk factors for NSSI, the mechanisms by which emotional and cognitive problems mediate or moderate this relationship remain unclear. To enhance the understanding of this field, we will draw upon the cascade theory of self-injury and the benefits and barriers model, to examine the relationship between major life events and NSSI, as well as the effect of rumination and body image.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Self Concept; Emotions; Young Adult; *Body Image; *Self-Injurious Behavior/etiology/psychology; body image; college students; major life events; NSSI; rumination; Students/psychology