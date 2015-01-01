|
Citation
|
First JM. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1272909.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38299076
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The current study used structural equation modeling to examine the role of disaster resilience as a mediator between disaster exposure and post-traumatic stress and depressive symptoms among a sample of 625 U.S. adults who experienced a disaster event.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; mental health; resilience; PTSD; depression; *Disasters; *Resilience, Psychological; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; Depression/psychology; disaster; Mental Health