First JM. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1272909.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1272909

38299076

PMC10827879

The current study used structural equation modeling to examine the role of disaster resilience as a mediator between disaster exposure and post-traumatic stress and depressive symptoms among a sample of 625 U.S. adults who experienced a disaster event.

RESULTS found that disaster resilience mediated the relationship between disaster exposure as a predictor and depression and post-traumatic stress as dependent variables. These findings have important implications for understanding the mechanisms by which disaster resilience supports post-disaster mental health and can inform future disaster mental health interventions and practice models.


Humans; Adult; mental health; resilience; PTSD; depression; *Disasters; *Resilience, Psychological; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; Depression/psychology; disaster; Mental Health

