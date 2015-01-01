Abstract

The current study used structural equation modeling to examine the role of disaster resilience as a mediator between disaster exposure and post-traumatic stress and depressive symptoms among a sample of 625 U.S. adults who experienced a disaster event.



RESULTS found that disaster resilience mediated the relationship between disaster exposure as a predictor and depression and post-traumatic stress as dependent variables. These findings have important implications for understanding the mechanisms by which disaster resilience supports post-disaster mental health and can inform future disaster mental health interventions and practice models.

