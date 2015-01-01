Abstract

Many landslides can cause significant damage to infrastructure, property, and human life. To study landslide structure and processes, geophysical techniques are most productive when employed in combination with other survey and monitoring tools, such as intrusive sampling. Here, the integration of electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) and seismic refraction tomography (SRT) methods is used to assess landslides in Thungsong district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, the south of Thailand, where is a hilly and seasons of prolonged rainfall region. The 2D cross-plot analysis of P-wave velocity and resistivity values obtained by these two methods is introduced to identify potential landslide-prone zones in this region. The results of the 2D cross-plot model reveal detailed image of the subsurface conditions, highlighting areas of low P-wave velocity (lower than 600 m/s) and low resistivity (lower than 600 Ωm). These areas are indicative of weak zone and are potential to be sliding materials. Moreover, an intrusive sampling data from boreholes is also used for the calibration and validation geophysical data with geological data. This can improve the accuracy of landslide assessment and develop effective mitigation strategies to reduce the risk of landslides in this area. In addition of the 2D cross-plot, the volume of sliding material is also determined from the difference of the surface and slipping plane elevations. The volume calculation of sliding material is roughly 33447.76 m(3). This approach provides a preliminary tool for landslide studies and monitoring landslides in this region, thus enabling an improved understanding of slope failure processes in this context, and the basis of a landslide mitigation strategy in the future.

Language: en