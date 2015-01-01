Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Correct child car restraint use significantly reduces risk of death and serious injury in motor vehicle crashes, but millions of US children ride with improper restraints. We created a tablet-based car restraint educational intervention using Computer Intervention Authoring Software (CIAS) and examined its impact on knowledge and behaviours among parents in the paediatric emergency department (PED).



METHODS: This was a non-blinded, randomised controlled trial of parents of PED patients ages 0-12 years. Participants were evaluated for baseline car restraint knowledge and behaviour. The intervention group completed an interactive tablet-based module, while the control group received printed handouts on car restraint safety. After 1 week, both groups received a follow-up survey assessing changes in car restraint knowledge and behaviour. Logistic regressions determined predictors of knowledge retention and behavioural changes. Parents in the CIAS group were also surveyed on programme acceptability.



RESULTS: 211 parents completed the study with follow-up data. There was no significant difference in baseline car restraint knowledge (74.3% correct in intervention, 61.8% in control, p=0.15), or increase in follow-up restraint knowledge. Significantly more intervention-group caregivers reported modifying their child's car restraint at follow-up (52.5% vs 31.8%,p=0.003), and 93.7% of them found CIAS helpful in learning to improve car safety.



CONCLUSION: Parents had overall high levels of car restraint knowledge. Using CIAS led to positive behavioural changes regarding child car restraint safety, with the vast majority reporting positive attitudes towards CIAS. This novel, interactive, tablet-based tool is a useful PED intervention for behavioural change in parents. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT03799393.

