Abstract

BACKGROUND: American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) children are disproportionately affected by injuries and deaths related to motor vehicle crashes. We aimed to synthesise published evidence on surveillance methods and interventions implemented in AI/AN communities and analyse characteristics that make them successful in increasing child restraint devices and seat belt use.



METHODS: Studies were collected from the PubMed, Scopus, and TRID databases and the CDC Tribal Road Safety website, Community Guide, and Indian Health Service registers. Included studies collected primary data on AI/AN children (0-17) and reported morbidity/mortality outcomes related to child restraint devices or seat belt use. Studies with poor methodological quality, published before 2002, whose data were collected outside of the USA, or were non-English, were excluded. Checklists from the Joanna Briggs Institute were used to assess the risk of bias. In the synthesis of results, studies were grouped by whether a surveillance method or intervention was employed.



RESULTS: The final review included 9 studies covering 72 381 participants. Studies conducted surveillance methods, interventions involving law enforcement only and multipronged interventions. Multipronged approaches were most effective by using the distribution of child restraint devices combined with at least some of the following components: educational programmes, media campaigns, enactment/enforcement of child passenger restraint laws, incentive programmes and surveillance.



DISCUSSION: Although this review was limited by the number and quality of included studies, available resources suggest that we need multipronged, culturally tailored and sustainable interventions fostered by mutually beneficial and trusting partnerships. Continued investment in AI/AN road safety initiatives is necessary.

